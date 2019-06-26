Priyanka Kaul June 26 2019, 7.49 pm June 26 2019, 7.49 pm

Shah Rukh Khan has various movies to his credit which makes him what he is in the industry today. He is considered the quintessential hero. However, there are movies where he hit the chords with the audience on another level. One of them was his 1994 romantic-comedy movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. The movie was a coming-of-age as it happens very rarely that the actor ends up being the loser.

According to the latest buzz, the movie might have a remake. A report in Pinkvilla states that the actor, who holds the rights of the movie, has been approached by various filmmakers to purchase the rights. The report also says, “SRK and his team might make Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa again for the web. There are also talks about making a digital series on the same plotline as the movie. A popular OTT platform has also shown a keen interest in the same. Shah Rukh won't star in it and it's expected to have a younger cast.”

However, nothing has been finalised yet and the talks are still on. Meanwhile, the actor himself has said that this movie is one of his favourite’s. It is his character Sunil that was deeply loved among the audience. He played the boy-next-door who loves music more than studies and has a college band with his friends. He falls in love with her co-band member Anna (Suchitra Krishnamurthy) but gives her up because she loves his friend Chris (Deepak Tijori). It was Shah Rukh’s hapless lover boy image that won hearts amongst fans and critics. The humbleness in his character also fascinated the audience. It won him the Critics Award for Best Film and the Critics Award for Best Actor.