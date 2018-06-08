Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin to contest elections from Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan residing in Peshawar, Pakistan is all set to contest the general elections there. She will be contesting for a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat as an independent candidate, states Express Tribune.

Speaking to the daily, Noor Jehan said,”I want to work for women’s empowerment… I’d like to focus on the problems in my constituency. I hope people support me in the same way they support Shah Rukh Khan.”

Noor Jehan is SRK’s paternal cousin and she has visited him only twice so far. However, the families have always stayed connected. At a press event, SRK had spoken about how he intends to go to Peshawar some time, along with his kids. PTI quoted SRK saying, “My family is from Peshawar and few of them still live there. I would love to come to Peshawar and bring my children over because my father took me when I was 15. Then he passed away. I still have some of the greatest memories of the time I spent with my father in Peshawar, Karachi and Lahore. I just wish that I could take my children there someday. The one thing that I learnt from there is that people there are very warm. They know how to greet their guest. I have learnt the art of loving and welcoming people from them.”

Coming to his Bollywood stints, SRK is a busy man right now. He is currently occupied with the shooting of Zero in the USA. The movie helmed by Aanand L Rai also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.