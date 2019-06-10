Darshana Devi June 10 2019, 9.14 pm June 10 2019, 9.14 pm

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan hasn’t stepped onto the celluloid yet but can give tough competition to her dad or any other A-listers when it comes to fan following. Every time a new picture of her hits the internet, it sends her fans into a frenzy. Not only are the netizens obsessed with pictures of her vacay or her public appearances, she is also a paparazzi-favourite. And now, we have stumbled upon a video of hers which was seemingly put up just a few hours ago by one of her fan pages, and it has gone viral already!

The video appears to be from one of her parties in which Suhana is seen showing off some killer dance moves. It sees her dazzling in a one-shoulder silver shimmery short dress, dancing like there’s no tomorrow. Towards the end of the clip, she can also be seen trying to stop the camera from recording her. With open hair, light lip shade and oodles of mascara, she looks stunning as ever and has shelled out some serious party goals. Needless to say, it’s just Monday but we’re in the #weekendmood already!

Here’s the video of Suhana dancing in a party: