Darshana Devi June 12 2019, 11.47 pm June 12 2019, 11.47 pm

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a quite a star and there’s no denying. She is yet to formally take the plunge into Bollywood but enjoys a gigantic fan base already. There are millions who go gaga over her charm and glamorous public appearances; perhaps why her pictures storm the internet the moment after they land on social media. It’s worth mentioning that fans have also been dying to see her on the silver screens. Though not film, we now at least have a glimpse of the short film that the star-kid is currently working on.

A new picture of Suhana is all over the web which is a monochrome still of her. The picture sees her sitting inside a car while looking intensely at someone. It appears that the short film is made by one of her college friends. Although we are yet to witness her acting skills, her involvement in the scene hints that she is on her way to make a powerful impact in Bollywood. She is unlikely to make her debut in the industry anytime soon as her beloved daddy had earlier mentioned that he first wants her to study acting for some years. Who knows, this might just be an assignment as part of her acting course!

Here’s a glimpse of Suhana’s short film:

“Neither my son nor my daughter has been groomed to be actors. Suhana has an inclination towards wanting to be an actor. She finishes school in six months after which she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting,” said SRK in an earlier interview.