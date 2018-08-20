home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan donates Rs. 21 lakh to the Kerala flood victims!

First published: August 20, 2018 02:33 PM IST | Updated: August 20, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

The flood situation is grim in Kerala as lakhs of people lose their homes and the death toll rises to more than 370. The country has taken notice and help has been pouring in a various quarters. Eminent personalities and celebrities too are just not using their power to spread the word on relief, but are digging deep into their pockets to offer help in their own capacity too.

Shah Rukh Khan’s welfare organization namely Meer Foundation, which has been actively supporting the needy, has taken yet another step in the same direction. Meer Foundation has made a donation to the Government of Kerala’s CM Distress Relief Fund. The foundation has donated a whopping amount of Rs. 21 lakh towards the welfare of victims of Kerala floods. For the uninitiated, SRK’s Meer Foundation, named after his late father, is actively working with restoring the lives of acid attack survivors and cancer patients.

SRK’s good deed did not go unnoticed as Academy Award winning composer, Resul Pookutty took to twitter Twitter to share his gratitude towards Shah Rukh for helping the flood hit state.

King Khan is however not the only one revealing his big heart. Amitabh Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Dulqauer Salmaan too are among many celebrities who are helping bring normalcy in the flood-hit state.

