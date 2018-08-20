Shah Rukh Khan donates Rs. 21 lakh to the Kerala flood victims!

The flood situation is grim in Kerala as lakhs of people lose their homes and the death toll rises to more than 370. The country has taken notice and help has been pouring in a various quarters. Eminent personalities and celebrities too are just not using their power to spread the word on relief, but are digging deep into their pockets to offer help in their own capacity too.

Shah Rukh Khan’s welfare organization namely Meer Foundation, which has been actively supporting the needy, has taken yet another step in the same direction. Meer Foundation has made a donation to the Government of Kerala’s CM Distress Relief Fund. The foundation has donated a whopping amount of Rs. 21 lakh towards the welfare of victims of Kerala floods. For the uninitiated, SRK’s Meer Foundation, named after his late father, is actively working with restoring the lives of acid attack survivors and cancer patients.

Thank you so much @iamsrk me personally and the people of kerala are indebted to you for your generosity and quick action...respect 🙏🙏🙏 — resul pookutty (@resulp) August 17, 2018

SRK’s good deed did not go unnoticed as Academy Award winning composer, Resul Pookutty took to twitter Twitter to share his gratitude towards Shah Rukh for helping the flood hit state.

T 2904 - The devastation caused by incessant rain in Kerala is frightening !

Hundreds and thousands of our sisters and brothers are in deep anguish ! We must do all we can to contribute as much as we can towards the needs of the people of Kerala ..

I have .. you must too ..🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 18, 2018

King Khan is however not the only one revealing his big heart. Amitabh Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Dulqauer Salmaan too are among many celebrities who are helping bring normalcy in the flood-hit state.