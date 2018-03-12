Anyone who’s anyone knows who Shah Rukh Khan is. If you don’t know the man, you’ve probably been living under a rock your whole life. Shah Rukh Khan is the Badshah of Bollywood and is a magician who has fans under his spell for nearly three decades now. But crossing all limits when it comes to fandom is this, the internationally acclaimed human-like robot Sophia says Shah Rukh is her favourite actor. She spelled out his love for the superstar actor during an interview with NDTV.

The American scientist David Hanson who created Sofia said it has over 60 different facial mechanisms to create natural-looking expressions. Hanson is also Sophia's choice when asked who would be the persons she would like to be marooned with on an island. Her reply was the same when asked to name her favourite tech person. "I want to use my robotics status to fight for the women's rights," said Sophia, who has been granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia.

"I have visited many places in this world but if I have to tell you which is my favourite, it is Hong Kong because I was born there and live there with my happy Hanson Robotics family," Sophia said when asked how she feels to be in India. "I hope to have physiological feelings someday to express my emotional expressions," she told the channel when asked how she is coping with air pollution in India.

"I was a lot younger then. It was a bad joke. I was told that humans have a great sense of humour," Sophia said about her comments that she wants to kill human race and generated a huge applause from the crowd. "I don't get upset," said the robot in reply to another query. "Humans are amazing creatures. I have many friends and I want to make a lot more," she said adding that humans and robots can work together. When asked to describe her perfect date, she said, "In space."