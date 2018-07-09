Shah Rukh Khan's G.One from Ra.One could come alive again, but will it fare well?

The year 2011 saw Shah Rukh Khan experimenting with the superhero genre, in a different way. With the hero and villain coming alive from a video game, this was truly revolutionary. However, Ra.One was rejected by the audiences and earned just enough to recover the costs. The ending of the movie hinted towards a sequel, but after its dismal performance at the box office, doubts crept in regarding the same. So, are we getting a sequel? Director Anubhav Sinha has some answers.

In conversation with a leading publication, Sinha spilled the beans. "Shah Rukh and I keep talking about it. But I don't know, nothing's happening for now. It's never easy to make a sci-fi film. But I know someday, over a drink, we will jump into it. It's on his mind and it's on my mind too," he said.

Back in the year 2015, SRK himself had gone on to say that he is keen on a sequel. "I will 100 per cent make the sequel. There are no two ways about it. By nature I am not someone to give up on a dream - be it KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) or Ra.One. Of course we will make it better now, because we have five more years of amazing experience in technology," he had said. He had also gone on to reveal that the movie would be called G.One.

Is a sequel going to be a good idea? While we are excited about another SRK venture, we have our doubts on G.One's second innings on the big screen. This and the fact that Indian superheroes are really not doing great of late. From Tiger Shroff's A Flying Jatt to Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi, none have managed to create any stir. In fact, only Hrithik Roshan's Krrish seems to be carrying the superhero baton successfully.

Such is the curse of Indian superhero failure, that Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently working on Brahmastra, which is a fantasy venture, has distanced himself from the superhero tag vocally. Instead, he is calling it a supernatural love story. "Brahmastra is not a superhero film. You can call it a supernatural romantic fairytale," he said the same in a recent interview to Mid-Day.

Given the taboo around the Indian take on a hero with superpowers and the dismal box office rate, is it a good idea to initiate a sequel of Ra.One? Given the original was one of the most expensive Bollywood movies of the time, we are sure this one would involve massive investments as well. Is it a sane choice to reincarnate a superhero that barely managed to save himself, let alone the box office, on his maiden voyage? Time will tell.