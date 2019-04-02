Shah Rukh Khan's hand written letter to Ayan Mukerji is inspiring

Darshana Devi April 02 2019, 8.18 pm April 02 2019, 8.18 pm

Brahmastra maker Ayan Mukerji has been on a photo-sharing spree ever since he made his debut on Instagram. Of late, the filmmaker has been reliving his assistant director days with Shah Rukh Khan and his IG posts have been all about memories and inspiration from the actor. After posting a click of his warm hug with his ‘idol’ SRK and terming it as the moment of his height in career, he dedicated another beautiful post for the superstar.

This time, it’s about some words of wisdom from SRK. Ayan shared a hand-written note given to him by the actor, on one of his Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna days. Through the letter, Shah Rukh advised Ayan about creativity meaning ‘the right to make mistakes’. He added that if at any time the scenes of the film or the shots are ‘screwed’, or even the film itself s***, it should be remembered that ‘the impossible only takes a little longer’. “So will the film… like life itself,” he continued. He signed off thanking Ayan for making KANK happen for him. Ayan, in his caption, mentioned how he has saved the ‘ever-generous and kind’ note over the years and even used to carry it to his work as an assistant.

It looks like Ayan’s SRK fever is not going down anytime soon, that's according to his caption that states ‘SRK (2)’, indicating that more is coming. We wonder what his next post is going to be! Must say, reading the lovely message has only notched up our respect for the Baadshah!

Besides KANK, Ayan has helmed two big films - Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, both of which features Ranbir Kapoor as the lead. His next is Brahmastra, which is an upcoming sci-fi starring Ranbir, again, alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. It’s slated to release on Christmas 2019.