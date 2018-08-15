Shah Rukh Khan's Independence Day wish comes in last, but is not the least

Shah Rukh Khan has confessed it multiple times that he is quite late to post something or even respond, when it comes to social media. But that doesn't mean that he is not aware. While the whole Bollywood was wishing one and all on the occasion of India's Independence Day, we were waiting for King Khan's post. And it came. Even though late, it had enough to capture our attention fast. Attributing the future of the country into the hands of the next generation, SRK's wish was truly a futuristic one. And of course, it featured our favourite, AbRam Khan.

For those unaware, SRK has used a line from the song Hum Laayen Hain Toofan Se Kashti Nikaal Ke from the 1954 movie Jagruti, the lyrics of which were penned by Kavi Pradeep, with the composition of Hemant Kumar. The song was crooned by none other than Mohd. Rafi.

Truly, the future of a nation lies in the hands of the next generation, as the previous one hands the baton.