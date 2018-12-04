Shah Rukh Khan's 'Juliet' Suhana Khan flaunts her curly hair in this unseen picture

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has already carved a niche for her in the industry. The star-kid is quite often in the news for her glamorous looks and has been ruling hearts ever since she graced the Vogue cover. Just recently, she performed at a play in London, where she is pursuing her studies. Pictures of Suhana with her co-actors, posted by one of her fan pages, are currently doing the rounds on the internet. The photographs, which see the 18-year-old looking stunning in her costume and curly hair, will surely make your heart skip a beat!

Suhana played the role of Juliet in her college's Romeo & Juliet adaptation. One of the pictures features her striking a pose with her team in a white-off shoulder top and a maroon skirt. Another sees a romantic still shared by her and Romeo in the play, in which the former is seen receiving a bouquet of flowers. The page also shows some glimpses of Suhana’s rehearsal-session for her play.

Doting daddy SRK, on the other hand, went all the way to London to witness daughter’s acting skills. Taking to his social media account, he put up an adorable post to congratulate his ‘Juliet’ and the whole team. He attached a collage of a father-daughter picture and a poster of the play.