Ranjini Maitra July 22 2019, 10.14 am July 22 2019, 10.14 am

Shah Rukh Khan's entire family doesn't come together very often. While Shah Rukh, wife Gauri Khan and youngest son AbRam are in Mumbai, the elder kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are in two different countries, pursuing higher studies. We have to wait for them to come home for vacations, to see them in family pictures. And once in a while, the family also takes off for family vacations. A couple of days back, they flew to the Maldives.

We didn't come across a picture of the kids from the vacay until Gauri herself decided to share one. It is one wherein the trio takes a boat ride amid the deep blue sea, and are totally soaking in the bright, sunny day. Flashing the biggest smile is little AbRam, who must be delighted to meet the siblings after quite some time!

Check out the picture of Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan from their Maldives vacation below:

All good vacations come to an end too quickly. Theirs is also over. Shah Rukh also shared a video, saying he was in no mood to leave the Maldives.

On that note, let's also remind you that the actor has signed no films after the debacle of his last release Zero since he wanted to spend some quality time with the family.

"I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family," he said at a media interaction, back in June.

Now that the holiday is over, we wonder if he will reveal his next projects soon!