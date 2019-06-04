Rushabh Dhruv June 04 2019, 1.21 pm June 04 2019, 1.21 pm

Shah Ruk Khan and family are a bunch of people with great personalities. From a pretty looking Suhana Khan, amazingly beautiful Gauri Khan to handsome son Aryan and an adorable AbRam, it is a perfect parivaar. Recently, Shah Rukh made it to the headlines as he graced his makeup man’s wedding celebrations. A video from the ceremony went viral on the internet and we couldn’t stop but admire the actor. However, amid the same, on a late Monday night, SRK took to Instagram and shared a still featuring the souls of his life. Yup, that's right!

Flashing his fatherly love, Shah Rukh Khan shared a cute photo from AbRam's birthday party which features Suhana, Aryan and AbRam in the frame. The trio looks really happy to pose for the lenses. While Suhana looks ultra-glam in an olive green attire, big bro Aryan is seen holding Abram in his arms. Shah Rukh captioned the photograph as, "Another sweet picture from AbRam’s birthday party... #fathersloveoverload." Talking about Mr Khan's kids, Aryan studies in California, Suhana is currently studying in London and aspires to be an actor like her paa while the youngest in the family, AbRam attends school in Mumbai.

Have a look at the photo shared by SRK below:

View this post on Instagram Another sweet picture from AbRam’s birthday party... #fathersloveoverload A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 3, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

Earlier, in an interview, Shah Rukh had confessed that he wants to spend time with his kids and is in no mood to sign any project as of now. “This time, I didn’t feel like doing it. I thought, this time, I will take out time to watch films and listen to scripts and read books. My kids are also finishing their college life. Suhana is still in college, Aryan will hopefully pass his college in a year. I want to spend more time with my family,” he said in an interview to CRI Hindi in China.