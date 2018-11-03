Shah Rukh Khan's lavish birthday party shut down by Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan turned 53 on Friday and the superstar hosted a star-studded grand party at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. The lavish party had the attendance of all his close friends from the industry. However, the curtain had to be drawn on the birthday bash after the Mumbai Police intervened and asked the owners to shut the restaurant. Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who was also present at the party, shared a glimpse of the same.

There are strict guidelines on not playing loud music during the wee hours in the city. The party hosted by the Zero actor went on till 3 am with thumping music being played at the restaurant. While the eatery was shut for the general public at 1 am, it remained open for King Khan’s private party. Soon after, the cops interrupted the party and SRK was seen coming out with his friends Aanand L. Rai and Nikhil Advani, among others.

Reports say that the music at SRK’s party comprised of his popular dance numbers, including Chaiyya Chaiyya from his film Dil Se. The grand celebration also had the presence of Nikhil Advani, music directors Ajay-Atul, Aanand L Rai and choreographers Bosco-Caeser, among others.

The party was hosted after the launch of his upcoming film Zero. Shah Rukh earlier also had an intimate birthday bash at his place and shared a few sneak-peeks of the same on social media.