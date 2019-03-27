Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalleled

The Badshaah of Bollywood started his journey on the theatre stage. Shah Rukh Khan's plays were always well-received and so was his mimicry of veteran actors. While studying Economics at Hansraj College, SRK spent his time at Delhi's Theatre Action Group (TAG). This eventually earned him a spot for studying acting under the mentorship of theatre director Barry John. Eventually, SRK also worked for his Mass communications degree and moved onto the National School of Drama in Delhi. Today, on World Theatre Day, SRK took to Instagram to pay tribute to his theatre background, amalgamating it with the love of his life, Gauri.

“Being with you is like being on Stage. There’s so much light, I can’t see anything else. Curiosity to know New, Humility to accept u will never know if fully...makes u an actor. #WorldTheaterDay" wrote Shah Rukh Khan on his post that sees a photo of himself with his wife. SRK had married Gauri Chibber, a Punjabi Hindu, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on 25 October 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan and a daughter Suhana. In 2013, they became parents to a third child, a son named AbRam, who was born through a surrogate mother.

Thanks to his theatre roots, Shah Rukh Khan has received 14 Filmfare Awards from 30 nominations and special awards, including eight for Best Actor; he is tied for the most in the category with Dilip Kumar. SRK has also obtained the Filmfare Best Actor award for Baazigar (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Devdas (2002), Swades (2004), Chak De! India (2007) and My Name Is Khan (2010). Although SRK has never won a National Film Award, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2005. The Government of France has awarded him both, the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (2007), and its highest civilian honour, the Légion d'honneur (2014).