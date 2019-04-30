Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na clocks in 15 years and filmmaker Farah Khan couldn't contain her happiness

Divya Ramnani April 30 2019, 6.36 pm April 30 2019, 6.36 pm

It was exactly 15 years ago when Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na had hit the big screens. The film that revolved around the life of an army-man on two big missions, was a massive success and is still among one of the most popular films in Bollywood. It also marked the directorial debut of Farah Khan. Today, on its 15th anniversary, the filmmaker has taken to her social media and reminisced about her experience of working on this movie through a very special post.

In the images shared by the Happy New Year filmmaker, one of them had a group picture of the entire cast of Main Hoon Na as they were all smiles. We could see Shah Rukh Khan, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Boman Irani and Bindu along with Farah Khan, who was holding a clapboard. In her caption, Farah wrote, “Continuing to spread happiness and laughter #15YearsOfMainHoonNa,” we couldn’t agree more, Farah! The other picture shared by Farah was a little more special. It had Shah Rukh Khan from his iconic train scene in the film. In her caption, Farah expressed her gratitude to King Khan.

Check out Farah Khan's posts here:

Continuing to spread happiness n laughter #15YearsOfMainHoonNa .. pic.twitter.com/FLhShjpOOZ — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 30, 2019

Main Hoon Na was produced under Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, so, undoubtedly, it is a special one for both SRK and Farah Khan. The film also emerged as the second highest grosser from the year 2014.

It was only recently that Farah Khan opened up on the possibility of making a sequel to Main Hoon Na. In an interview with IANS Farah said, “I hope and pray that it is made because I have an idea for it. It all depends if Shah Rukh Khan… he needs to be wanting to do that right now. I had a very good idea for part two. The film keeps coming on channels on people are still loving it.”