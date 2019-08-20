Antara Kashyap August 20 2019, 4.14 pm August 20 2019, 4.14 pm

Shah Rukh Khan is currently on a hiatus from films, but this new promo from Netflix makes us wonder if there is anything brewing between the superstar and the streaming company. We know that Shah Rukh Khan will be donning the producer's hat for Netflix's Betaal and Class of '83, but this promo seems to suggest that Shah Rukh Khan might just be secretly roped in for something bigger. In the new promo posted by Netflix, we see King Khan getting a call for what he thinks is an acting assignment, but it turns out to be something completely different!

Taking to Instagram, Netflix India posted a video where we see King Khan sitting in a couch and answering a call. The actor asks the person on the other end if they need an interrogator. He then says "Main hoon na" in reference to his film. SRK then confidently says that he is such a good actor that he can do any role. However, the actor is quite shocked to learn that the role is not for a film but for an Intelligence Agency recruitment. He then tries to see if his phone is broken by banging it a few times, only to find out that the person on the other end has hung up on him. Netflix then announces that there is more left to the story which we will find out on August 22, 2019.

Check out the video below:

We would be lying if we told you that we aren't excited about whatever this collaboration will lead to. Of course, there are chances that Shah Rukh Khan might not himself appear in a Netflix film, but a prospect like that would be quite interesting. Also judging from the massive success of Sacred Games, It will be wrong to say that a Netflix platform will be too beneath Shah Rukh Khan. From Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games to Janhvi Kapoor in Ghost Stories and Kiara Advani in Guilty, almost everyone is jumping the bandwagon. We will only have to wait until the 22nd to find out what's brewing.