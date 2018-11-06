Shah Rukh Khan's 'offensive' Zero trailer attracts Zero tolerance from the Sikh Community

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero may have enjoyed a successful trailer launch but the Sikh community ain't impressed. The trailer has been watched 90 million times across platforms so far but seems to have hurt Sikh sentiments. Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary, Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday filed a complaint against Khan for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community in ZERO. In a complaint filed at the North Avenue Police Station, Sirsa has said that they have received a number of complaints from the Sikh Sangat.

In the complaint, Sirsa reportedly alleged that the promo shows Shah Rukh Khan wearing 'Gatra Kirpan' (Article of Sikh Faith) which has offended the Sikh community worldwide. The Akali Dal legislator told the police that according to the Sikh Rehat Maryada only an 'Amritdhari Sikh' can wear Gatra Kirpan. He further urged the police to lodge FIR against the movie.

He also requested the authorities that the promo of the upcoming movie ZERO showing actor Shah Rukh Khan wearing Gatra Kirpan, should be stopped without any further delay. He further said that in the promo, the film star not only appears wearing the Kirpan but also the poster shows the star in a lighter mood thereby further showing the Sikh article of faith in a lighter vein. He added that Sikh's cannot tolerate such mischievous acts either in films or in real life.

Saying that Sikhs cannot tolerate that any movie star or the film itself shows the Sikh tenants or articles of faith in a bad light, Sirsa further added, "Sikh Guru Sahiban have given enough power and strength to the Sikhs to fight with such situations if they arise in their life." The film Zero is an upcoming venture of Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and is directed by Anand L. Rai.