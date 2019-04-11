image
  3. Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', pics here!

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', pics here!

Ahsaas Channa, who essayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan's son in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, is now doing a digital show called Kota Factory.

back
Ahsaas ChannaKabhi Alvida Naa KehnaKota FactoryShah Rukh KhanTVF
nextStudent of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are here to rule

within