Remember the kid who played Sushmita Sen’s son in horror flick Vaastu Shastra? The kid garnered a lot of fans for being really cute on screen. His popularity led him to win roles in films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in which he played Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s son and in My Friend Ganesha as the protagonist. The surprising fact is that this reel-life boy is actually a real-life girl! The girl in discussion here is Ahsaas Channa who began her journey as a boy child artist in Bollywood and went on to do roles that of the opposite gender.

Talking about her journey in showbiz, Ahsaas says, “The first time I played the role of a boy on screen was for an advertisement which had me having a thread ceremony. For the same, the director asked me to go bald. I had my head shaved when I went for the auditions of Vaastu Shastra. They were hunting for a boy and liked my performance. My mom was okay with me playing a boy on screen and so we took up the project. The role received much applause and from there on I received many projects that had me playing a boy on screen.”

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', pics here!

She acted like a boy in Shah Rukh starrer Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna as well. Sharing her memories from the sets, Ahsaas says, “I enjoyed shooting for this film. We stayed in New York for a period of two months. Shah Rukh would come and chat with me. On the last day, I hand wrote a letter for him. The entire team gifted me Barbie dolls.”

The 19-year old says that it was the SRK starrer that was her last as a boy. “It was a conscious decision made by me and my mom. Also, by this time I received a film called Phoonk 2 where I was on board as a girl. During the course, I also remember receiving (Sooraj Barjatya’s) Vivaah (starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao) where they wanted me as a boy, but we turned down the project,” she reveals.

From here on Ahsaas began taking up projects as a girl and soon entered the world of television. She was seen in popular TV shows like Kasamh Se, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev among others. In the year 2019, she has taken a plunge into the digital world. After being a part of the web series Girls Hostel, she will now be seen in TVF Kota Factory.

“It is nice to be a part of web shows. That’s the in thing today. However, I do wish to get back to movies. I am knocking the doors of production houses but it is tough to get myself a launch pad as a heroine. I did approach Dharma Productions (the makers of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna). There have been many times I tried reaching out to Karan Johar but I have never received any reply from them. I hope I catch his attention soon. I would really like to work with filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and also Yash Raj Productions,” she signs off.