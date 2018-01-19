Shah Rukh Khans Raees Returns in the making?

Raees may have tanked at the box office but Shah Rukh Khan was highly appreciated for his look in the film and also his acting. The gangster drama has been named as the most pirated film of 2017 and a lack of commercial success notwithstanding, news surrounding the film suggests that a sequel to the film is in the making.

Raees director Rahul Dholakia recently took to twitter expressing his cynicism towards news that showed that his film was the more pirated film of 2017. Ritesh Sidhwani, who produced this SRK flick, was quick to reply and urged urging the director to look at the glass as half filled and suggested he make a sequel that could be titled Raees Returns. It is not confirmed whether this was just a joke or if there’s actually a sequel in the pipeline but twitterati went crazy over the idea.

Look at the brighter side the audience we have for the sequel #RaeesReturns — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) January 17, 2018

#Raees most Pirated film of 2017. Now how does one react to this ? @ritesh_sid — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) January 17, 2018

Sequal ki News Sach honi chaheea!!!! We want Raees Bhai Back! 😎🔥🔥 #RaeesReturns pic.twitter.com/4s5Cko9KO7 — ASIF ᶻᵉʳᵒ (@Asif_4rSRK) January 18, 2018

sir we want raees return — #SRKfan🙂07 (@naved_srkian77) January 17, 2018

Raees akhi duniya me ek single piece single piece.... Want #RaeesReturns2021Eid — Fan Srk Khan (@MeFanSrkKhan) January 17, 2018

2017’s Raees interestingly ends on a note pointing towards the possibility of a sequel. Towards the end of the film we see Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan have a son, Faizan. So fans were left with the next generation to continue the legacy of Raees? That may even create a possibility of Shah Rukh Khan sporting some grey hair.

However, currently, King Khan is busy shooting for Anand L Rai’s Zero based on a vertically challenged man. The teaser for the same is out and the heavy VFX is very evident. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead and is eyeing a December release. King Khan is also hosting busy with his television assignment TedX Talks: Nayi Soch.