Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to a fan dreaming of him having a fourth child is not to be missed

There’s no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most humorous actors we have in Bollywood. His interactions with his fans on Twitter are always hilarious. Recently, Shah Rukh did an #AskSRK session with his fans. It is during this, a fan revealed that he had a dream of Shah Rukh having a fourth child. Well, SRK’s reply to the fan is simply hilarious.

The actor has replied that he should save clothes of AbRam just in case the fans dream comes true.

OMG OMG!! Better save AbRam’s clothes just for in case your dream comes true..kaam aa jayenge https://t.co/alixtVHmV6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

This is not the first time when SRK has spoken about having a fourth child. Earlier this year, during the shoot of TED Talks India, the actor was finding it difficult to pronounce the name Akanksha, so he had quipped that he would name his fourth child Akanksha. He had said, "I am fumbling with this name a lot and it's really embarrassing because this never happens to me. I think I'm going to have a fourth kid very soon and I'm going to name her Akanksha.

We wonder if the actor is actually planning a fourth child. Well, you never know.

Talking about his movies, the actor is currently busy with the shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Zero which is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.