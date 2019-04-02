Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan Johar's Takht?

Darshana Devi April 02 2019, 7.47 pm April 02 2019, 7.47 pm

With star-kids of the industry slowly making their way into Bollywood one by one, we always wondered what has kept the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan away from the celluloid. It won’t be wrong to say that Aryan enjoys a huge fan following just like his father and is a big-time paparazzi favourite too. Well, it looks like the wait is finally over! If a report by Pinkvilla is anything to go by, Aryan’s time to make his big break into Bollywood has come and you won’t be surprised to know that it’s none other than Karan Johar giving him the launch pad.

The report says that Aryan has been officially roped in for Johar’s Takht. But before you assume him to join the ensemble cast of the film, hold on! It appears that he has come on board as an assistant director to Johar for the film. This takes us back to SRK’s statement earlier, which said that Aryan prefers film-making to acting and was even quoted as saying that Aryan would ‘probably’ assist Johar after he is done with his studies.

"Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course, " SRK said in one of his interactions with Hindustan Times.

It would be interesting to see how the Takht experience goes for Aryan. Will the 21-year-old charming lad be able to reign the Hindi film industry like his daddy? Only time will tell!

Coming to Takht, the film’s heavy star cast include Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.