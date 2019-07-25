Darshana Devi July 25 2019, 11.29 am July 25 2019, 11.29 am

The internet never stops gushing about star-kids. It won’t be wrong to say that their life is always under scrutiny and when it’s about Shah Rukh Khan’s kids, oh boy! Having said that, it’s Aryan Khan who has been currently grabbing all the top trends ever since the news of him lending his voice to the Hindi version of The Lion King hit the internet. That aside. There’s something more about the handsome lad that has garnered all the attention. Yes, it’s his love life. Lately, there have been reports of him dating a London based blogger and fans have been going all nuts over it. Amidst which, pictures of Aryan with a ‘mystery girl’ have now surfaced and it’s making us assume if it’s the same girl the internet is talking about.

The pictures see Aryan and the girl cosying up and happily posing for the pictures. While Aryan is seen in all-black, the girl is dressed up in a red shimmery top and black shorts. They do look cute together, don’t they? Is it the same blogger Aryan is allegedly heads over heels for? Well, you never know!

Take a look at Aryan Khan’s pictures here:

The earlier reports said that Aryan is in a relationship with a girl from London, where he has been studying and his mother Gauri Khan has apparently given her approval as well. The reports suggest that she called Aryan’s girlfriend as ‘a sweet girl’. Heartbroken already? We understand!

In an earlier interview, SRK was quizzed about giving relationship advice to Aryan. To which, the King of Romance replied, ''I give relationship advice to no one. I think you should not give such advice to anyone. Because every relationship is different, every f***-up is different, every happiness is different. You should just let everyone be.” He further added, “I have heard of some really awkward ones (relationships) and maybe you get a little surprised, but if it suits them, it’s fine.''