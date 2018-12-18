Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's thoughts on what will happen if Zero turns out to be a flop Murtuza Nullwala December 18 2018, 11.07 am December 18 2018, 11.07 am

Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Jab Harry Met Sejal, which also starred Anushka Sharma, failed to make a mark at the box office. Not just JHMS, but even his previous few films like Raees, Fan and Dilwale didn’t do a great business at the box office as expected. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Zero in which he plays the role of a vertically challenged man. The trailer and the songs of the film have created a decent pre-release buzz, but what if this one too fails at the box office?

Recently, while talking to Hindustan Times, SRK spoke about what would happen if Zero doesn’t do well. The actor said, "I can’t change that, and if I can’t change something, why should I think about it? If people feel that Zero is very important for me, it’s their feeling. God forbid, if this film doesn’t work, what will happen? Maybe, I won’t get work for six months or 10 months, but if I believe that my craft and art is good, I will continue to get work.”

"I will probably make a comeback which I have been doing for the last 15 years (laughs), or maybe, the comeback won’t happen. The trade world has a point of view about a film’s business, and they are right from their viewpoint," SRK added.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The movie is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.