Shah Rukh Khan’s video at Marine Drive goes viral, was he shooting for Zero?

On Monday as a birthday treat to Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and shared the first look of the actress from their upcoming film Zero. Releasing this Christmas, Zero reunites Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka Sharma after late Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The two teasers of the film are already out and they have been loved by fans and the movie buffs and we can't wait to watch Shah Rukh Khan in a vertically challenged avatar.

While Katrina's look from Zero grabbed everyone’s attention, we came across a short video of Shah Rukh Khan shooting at Marine Drive, late last night. He was seen on one of the oldest flyovers in Mumbai, which is Princess Street-Marine Lines flyover.

The leaked video seems to have been shot by some fan and was shared by Shah Rukh's biggest fan club on Twitter - SRK Universe. It's still not clear if he was shooting for Zero or for some ad he is doing next. But then considering a couple of weeks back SRK was in America shooting for the climax of the film and tweeted about wrapping the film, we doubt if this Marine Drive shoot was for Zero. We will know once we see the final product. Nevertheless, just a glimpse of SRK is enough to make our day better. Mutual thoughts?