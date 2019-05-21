Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has a fan girl moment with Madhuri Dixit

Darshana Devi May 21 2019, 12.40 pm May 21 2019, 12.40 pm

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer by profession, quite often hosts B-Townies at her store. She makes sure to post about it on social media as well. A while back, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor paid a visit to Khan’s opulent store. Now, it’s Bollywood’s dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. It looks like the diva dropped by Gauri’s store on Tuesday and the latter soon took to social media to share pictures from their meeting.

While posting the lovely pictures, Gauri revealed that she is a ‘die-hard fan’ of the actor. One of the pictures sees the two posing while sitting on a sofa inside the store and another is from the outdoors, where Gauri can be seen sitting on a table while Madhuri stands next to her. Madhuri has donned an all-black one-shoulder gown, Gauri is in her casual best in a red striped top, denim jacket and a pair of ripped denim pants. Now, this has surely left us guessing if Gauri is giving a brand new look to Madhuri’s home in Mumbai.

Here’s a look at Gauri’s post:

Earlier, talking about sharing parenting responsibilities with SRK, Gauri told a daily, “Shah Rukh and I share his time. He is with Shah Rukh for three days, and for the rest four, he is with me. That gives me enough time to do my work. We believe in sharing parenting responsibilities. So, I would say it has been a cakewalk.”

She also opened up about what it meant to have a famous surname and belong to a popular family. “On one hand, it is a big positive — who I am married to and the surname I have. But it does have its negatives as well. Some people feel that they can’t trust you with work. At times, I have had issues where people have felt that ‘probably she doesn’t have it’. The field that I am in requires one to put in a lot of work,” she said.