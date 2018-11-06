Shah Rukh Khan's Zero: Makers release statement to diffuse Kirpan controversy

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero had got into a religious brawl thanks to one of the posters of the film. Manjinder S Sirsa filed a complaint recently against SRK and the makers of the film for hurting the religious sentiments of Sikh community as according to him in one of the posters SRK is wearing only undergarments and has a Kirpan in his hand.

We are writing on behalf of the makers of the Film, Zero. Your concern is duly noted and we wish to respectfully clarify that the film does not depict a Kirpan. The film makers have been careful not to hurt the feelings of any community including the Sikh community. (1/2) — Spice (@SpiceSocial1) November 5, 2018

The film is about celebrating incompleteness and to tell a heartfelt story. We trust you will appreciate our stand that any concern this may have caused is completely inadvertent. (2/2) — Spice (@SpiceSocial1) November 5, 2018

The film’s PR team took to Twitter to reply Sirsa and clear that the movie doesn’t depict Kirpan and doesn’t hurt any religions sentiments including the Sikh community. But Sirsa demanded a public statement from the producers of the movie and Shah Rukh Khan.

Your point is well taken. However, any misrepresentation related to Sikhism will hurt Sikh sentiments. So we expect a public statement from Film producers and @iamsrk clarifying your stance that this is not depicted as Kirpaan https://t.co/27hIcojf89 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 5, 2018

The movie’s PR team then finally posted a statement once again clarifying that the poster is not depicting Kirpan, but it is a dagger known as Katar. They have also clarified that it is a promotional poster and there’s nothing in the movie that depicts Kirpan.

Sir we have replied to all your concerns, hope this helps. pic.twitter.com/h4fDB1S9b2 — Spice (@SpiceSocial1) November 6, 2018

We hope that after this clarification, the movie gets a smooth release without any issues. Directed by Aanand L Rai, zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. It is slated to release on December 21, 2018. The trailer of the film, which was released on November 2, 2018, has received a good response.