image
Thursday, November 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero posters gets zero points for creativity on Twitter

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero posters gets zero points for creativity on Twitter

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 01 2018, 9.28 am
back
anushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentkatrina kaifPosterShah Rukh KhanTwitterZero
nextNamrata Shirodkar gives us a Sonali Bendre update we have been waiting for
ALSO READ

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan and Bauua Singh’s Twitter banter is a big win

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan’s character Bauua Singh has his own verified Twitter account

Shah Rukh Khan wants Gauri Khan to design his office, but she’s playing tough