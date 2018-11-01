Shah Rukh Khan's Zero posters gets zero points for creativity on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The trailer of the movie will be out on November 2, 2018 which marks SRK’s birthday, but before that, the actor has treated his fans with two posters of the movie.

The posters are quite good and refreshing. But Twitterati stands divided in opinion. SRK’s fans of course have loved the posters and can’t wait for the trailer. They simply can’t stop going gaga over the posters and their favourite star along with Katrina and Anushka.

Now Can't Wait For Trailer 😍 — Aditya Srk (@aditya55_) October 31, 2018

But, here’s the twist. There are some users who are not much impressed with the posters and feel that the movie will be a flop.

Another flop movie on the move — U desai (@DesaiUnmesh33) November 1, 2018

Okay this looks like “ The fault in our stars”

— Bishrant Bastola (@Bishraveiro) November 1, 2018

Not just that, some of them have also pointed out that the posters are a copy of other movies posters like Oopiri and Up for Love (French name: Un homme à la hauteur). One of the SRK haters has even sarcastically taken a dig at the poster by saying that other films have copied Zero’s idea while in reality its vice-a-versa.

Not just Indians, even French movies have started copying #ZeroPoster. Friends if this not Global stardom then I wonder what is. Badshah for a reason!!! @iamsrk love you king 👑 Let us spread this all over social media https://t.co/fr5et9ZvkH pic.twitter.com/t9HLcKimh4 — SRKF (@SRKFaketory) October 31, 2018

Copied Poster from Telugu Movie ! As Expected Nothing new for SRK 😂😂#ZeroPoster pic.twitter.com/hK7mVbHodF — The SALMAN Khan🎗️ (@Being_Altaf786) October 31, 2018

What’s your reaction peeps?

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars Abhay Deol and R Madhavan. It is slated to release on December 21, 2018.