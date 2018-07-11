Shahid Afridi posts a picture with Salman Khan and for a change, Twitter ain't complaining

It was recently that Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan's faster bowler, was trolled for praising team India's victory in T20 matches against England on Twitter. And now when Shahid Afridi posted a picture of himself posing with Bollywood actor, Salman Khan, we thought he would receive the same reaction. But surprisingly, Shahid did not get trolled for posting a picture with an Indian star.

The love-hate relationship between India and Pakistan has been on for ages now and the best of it comes to foray when the cricket teams of both the countries are pitted against each other. But with changing times, we are witnessing a difference. Art sees no boundaries, and we love how our stars from both the countries acknowledge this fact. The picture of Shahid posing with Salman when they met in Canada is a proof of this change. The Bollywood star was there for his Da-Bangg tour while Shahid was there to attend some event.

Great to meet @BeingSalmanKhan today with community members . All the best for the event. pic.twitter.com/SLFtdSmkqX — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 9, 2018

And surprisingly, Twitter was quite welcoming too. Rather than trolling, the stars received sweet comments from their fans.

@BeingSalmanKhan Two great personalities in one pic🔥😍😍🙈🙈 @SAfridiOfficial

Yipeee. Was anticipating this meeting since both pathans were in Toronto today. #BoomBoom @SAfridiOfficial & #TheRebelStar @BeingSalmanKhan...both lovely souls and guardian angels for their people. May Allah protect u both. #BeingHuman #HopeNotOut Visit Naya Pak IA soon Sallu.😊 pic.twitter.com/KouIEVJsfX — Hafsa Siddique (@Hafffsa) July 9, 2018

Wow Shahid, salman on one stage Have a great day. — Sofi Muddasir (@SofiMuddasir2) July 9, 2018

Wow, my two most favs together iloveyou guys and good luck for you all charitable works. ❤🙆 — لیزا`♡ (@Afridilicious_) July 9, 2018

We like!

