home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Shahid Afridi posts a picture with Salman Khan and for a change, Twitter ain't complaining

Shahid Afridi posts a picture with Salman Khan and for a change, Twitter ain't complaining

First published: July 11, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Updated: July 11, 2018 09:23 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

It was recently that Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan's faster bowler, was trolled for praising team India's victory in T20 matches against England on Twitter. And now when Shahid Afridi posted a picture of himself posing with Bollywood actor, Salman Khan, we thought he would receive the same reaction. But surprisingly, Shahid did not get trolled for posting a picture with an Indian star.

The love-hate relationship between India and Pakistan has been on for ages now and the best of it comes to foray when the cricket teams of both the countries are pitted against each other. But with changing times, we are witnessing a difference. Art sees no boundaries, and we love how our stars from both the countries acknowledge this fact. The picture of Shahid posing with Salman when they met in Canada is a proof of this change. The Bollywood star was there for his Da-Bangg tour while Shahid was there to attend some event.

And surprisingly, Twitter was quite welcoming too. Rather than trolling, the stars received sweet comments from their fans.

Two great personalities in one pic🔥😍😍🙈🙈@SAfridiOfficial@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/5s8BEy099i

 

We like!

For more such updates, stay tuned to in.com.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #canada #cricket #Entertainment #india #pakistan #Salman Khan #Shahid Afridi #Shoaib Akhtar #sports #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All