Shahid and Mira Kapoors daughter Misha takes dance lessons from grandma

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's little munchkin Misha is growing really fast, and the active toddler lately seems to have taken a liking towards dance. Shahid's wife Mira recently shared a picture on her Instagram account, where her mother-in-law Neelima Azeem is seen performing some classical dance steps and little Misha is awestruck looking at her granny dance. Mira captioned the precious picture as, "Guru Shishya Parampara". Neelima is an Indian television and film actress and the mother of Shahid Kapoor.

Guru Shishya Parampara A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 4:20am PST

Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Mira got candid about how Shahid is as a dad. She had said, "Shahid's relationship with Misha started right from the moment when he got to know that I was pregnant. Fatherhood comes naturally to him. He is fully involved and he changed her diaper even before I did. Shahid wants to be connected to her always and I think that's great. Misha is going to have him wrapped around her little finger.''

Mira Rajput is very active on her Instagram account and we are happy to see her latest posts. We’re glad Mira Kapoor shared these pictures with us.

Papa Shahid too keeps posting pics with his little angel on social media.