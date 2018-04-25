Shahid is ready for the remake of Arjun Reddy

The long hunt for the male lead in Sandeep Vanga’s Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy is finally over. As per the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Shahid Kapoor has been locked in to the play the male lead in the film, though earlier suggested that Arjun Kapoor was roped in for the film. One of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema last year, Arjun Reddy is a film based on the story of an aspiring medical student, who takes the path of self-destruction because of his failed relationship.

A source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror, “The film is scheduled to go on the floors in July and the team is looking for an actress opposite Shahid at the moment. While the locations are yet to be finalised, the plan is to shoot in India as well as abroad.” While Sandeep Vanga makes his Hindi directional debut with the Telugu remake, the report further adds that the film will be produced by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Warde. The original Arjun Reddy had Vijay Devarakonda as the male lead, and was the debut film for its female lead Shalini Pandey.

Padmavati star Shahid Kapoor, is currently shooting Shree Narayan’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Reports also suggest that Shahid will team up with Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon for a real life story. Fans can’t wait for Shahid to hit the screens again after he impressed with Padmavat.