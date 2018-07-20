Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan - two stars who need solo hits are all set to clash with each other

Box office clashes are nothing new in Bollywood. Every second Friday there are movies competing with each other at the ticket windows. While sometimes both the films do well, in most of the cases, one movie faces the loss and the other one becomes a hit. We will be witnessing some interesting clashes in the coming months, and one of them is the clash between Shahid Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Abhishek Bachchan’s Manmarziyaan.

It was recently announced that the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer will hit the screens on September 21, 2018 and on the same day releases Shahid’s film. Both Shahid and Abhishek need a solo hit.

BATTI GUL METER CHALU releases on 21st September. @ShraddhaKapoor @yamigautam — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 18, 2018

Batti Gul Meter Chalu was supposed to hit the screens on August 31, 2018. But it was later pushed to September 14, 2018. Earlier, it was supposed to clash with Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela. But, the makers then once again postponed the movie to September 21, 2018. Clearly, they wanted a solo release, but unfortunately, their efforts have gone in vain.

Shahid was last seen on the big screen in Padmaavat, but it was a multi-starrer where of course Ranveer Singh took away all the praises. Before that, he was seen in Rangoon, once again a multi-starrer but that didn’t fare well at the box office. Though 2016 release Udta Punjab did well, again he didn’t get to shine fully. Shahid surely needs a solo hit and Batti Gul Meter Chalu could be that film. The movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh who had helmed Toilet Ek Prem Katha which was a hit at the box office and was loved by everyone.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan is making his comeback after a gap of two years with Manmarziyaan. He was last seen on the big screen in 2016 release Housefull 3. This time Abhishek has chosen a film which has a great team. Anurag Kashyap has directed Manmarziyaan and the movie is produced by Aanand L Rai. Anurag’s last film was Mukkabaaz received thumbs up from the critics and masses alike, and Rai’s track record too has been impressive. The movies he has been producing are doing quite well at the box office.

Both Shahid and Abhishek are having a great team behind them. It will be interesting to see how this clash unfolds at the box office.