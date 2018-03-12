Shahid Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali to reunite for Jab We Met sequel? Here’s what Shahid said

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor dismissed reports that his next collaboration with director Imtiaz Ali is a sequel to the much loved 2007 hit Jab We Met. Ever since the collaboration between the two was announced, there were speculations that their next film will be a sequel to Jab We Met, which starred Shahid and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles.

“There is nothing to do with ‘Jab We Met’ and in this film I don’t look sad! We will make another good film. Why do we live in the past? It (‘Jab We Met’) has already been done. So no, (this isn’t a sequel),” he said in a group interview.

Imtiaz and Shahid will begin working on the project from next year once the latter wraps up the Shree Narayan Singh directed Batti Gull Meter Chalu. Shahid who is widely being praised for his role in Padmaavat, is currently busy shooting for Batti Gull Meter Chalu co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. He said that as an actor, it is his goal to always try and do different roles.

Shahid’s believes in trying different roles as an actor. “It’s not about performing better or worse, it’s about (being) different. That’s the operative word for me. I would like to do different things. Every film, every role offers you different opportunities, you have to be true to that,” he said.

In Batti Gull Meter Chalu, Shahid will be playing the role of a lawyer from a small town. Speaking about the film, he said “‘Batti...’ will be very different from my ‘Padmaavat’ character of Rawal Ratan Singh. I’m thankful if people think the bar (of performance) has been raised. I need to raise it every time,” he said.​