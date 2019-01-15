Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter unknowingly leaked the truth about his relationship with Janhvi Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s relationship debate was way hotter than the coffee served on Karan Johar’s Koffee couch. In the last episode, we saw Ishaan debut on the show and sitting alongside the Dhadak hero was half-brother Shahid Kapoor. The Padmaavat hero was chilled out and doled out some super steamy answers. In fact, after the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul debacle, Shahid’s responses on the show won over social media. Shahid spoke about his exes Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor in a very positive light and got a thumbs up from not just his fans but also from the two actresses’. However, Sasha turned a protective older brother when it came to Ishaan. Shahid admitted how he adores his li’l bro and dotes on him. So, when Karan Johar brought up Arjun Kapoor’s buzzing comment about Ishaan, the senior Kapoor on the couch got all defensive.

Shahid literally went on and on about how Ishaan is forever buzzing and that Janhvi was not special. Ishaan’s immediate response was to apologise to the camera and we are sure that the gesture was meant for his Dhadak co-star. But this was not the only time Ishaan Khatter gave away the truth about his relationship with Janhvi Kapoor. And as if Ishaan was not enough, Shahid’s responses to some of the questions made things even more obvious. In this interview, Shahid did confirm that the two young actors spend a lot of time together, he even tried to assure the Beyond The Clouds actor about how brothers do get a little too protective about their sisters while making a reference about Janhvi-Arjun.

And yes, we cannot forget how Ishaan couldn’t stop his brother when he went on to say, “How do I react to the denials? I back his story.” And then also added, “Janhvi is buzzing around him a lot. Woh buzz toh kar rahi hai.” It was really sweet when Ishaan picked Janhvi as his BAE during the rapid fire. Shahid commented and clarified, “Who you’re not dating.” Ishaan also picked Janhvi over Sara when asked who’d have a brighter future in movies.

The young Kapoor lad may have lost out the coveted Koffee With Karan hamper to Shahid, but he did take home the prize for the KWK 6 game. And this statement was the ultimate giveaway. When Ishaan called Janhvi as a part of one of the tasks, he told his friend “Thank you! I might actually bring something home.” Considering that this was not one a response to KJo’s question, but a candid remark.

Like Karan says conjecture is that Ishaan and Janhvi are in a relationship and we’d let you decide that because neither of the two young heartthrobs are willing to come out in the open. At least not yet!