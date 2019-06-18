Antara Kashyap June 18 2019, 5.55 pm June 18 2019, 5.55 pm

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are all set to bring Kabir Singh to the world on June 21, 2019. The film is the official remake of the 2017 film Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga himself. The film revolves around a medical student who gets his heart broken and spiral towards self-destruction. The Telegu film received a lot of appreciation from the audience because of the intensity the character portrayed. Hence there is a lot of expectations riding on Shahid's shoulder to surpass the popularity that Arjun Reddy already has. Speaking about the world of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up about what made the film unique and special on its own right.

Shahid Kapoor talked about how Kabir Singh was not remade because Arjun Reddy did well down South, but there was more to the film. He said that there was already a lot of curiosity regarding what the film was about, and why people were talking about it. "So the challenge was how do we not lose out on everything that was adding to Arjun Reddy and how do we create a new identity without losing the soul or core of the original film," said Shahid. Director Sandeep Reddy opened up about how Arjun Reddy was a story that should be revisited and should stay in the minds of the people for a while. He talked about how watching Shahid's previous films made him want to make another version of Arjun Reddy.

Check out the interview below:

Shahid also talked about the honesty of the film. He said, "The world of the film had a lot of soul, I could feel the humanity of the film, the emotionality of the film, I could feel the reality of the characters. The fact that it is very honest to the world it has been shot in." He also said the film was straight from the heart. When asked Kiara what drew her to the role, she said, "I haven't seen a love story like this made in Hindi cinema in a very long time. Just to get a love story like this was a dream." Kiara also admitted that she kept wanting to revisit certain scenes in the film and she wished there was someone who loved her like the character Kabir. Shahid also talked about how he was mesmerised by Arjun Reddy even though he watched it as a Hindi audience. He said that Kabir Singh would be a very relatable film.