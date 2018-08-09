Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani to recreate Urvashi Urvashi and we can’t take it easy

Shahid Kapoor kickstarted his career by featuring in Aryans’ hit song Ankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra. The single was a rage in the 90s and Shahid’s cuteness had stolen many hearts. And now, the actor is all set to feature in a single once again. Shahid and Kiara Advani have teamed for a single which is a recreated version of the song Urvashi Urvashi from Prabhudheva and Nagma starrer Tamil rom-com Kadhalan (dubbed in Hindi as Humse Hai Muqabala).

The original song was composed by AR Rahman and Yo Yo Honey Singh has been roped in for the recreated version. Well, the lyrics of the song has been changed but the hook phrase ‘Urvashi Urvashi take it easy Urvashi’ will be untouched.

Choreographer Sanjay Shetty told Mumbai Mirror, “We’ve changed the lyrics, but the hook line remains the same. The song, however, doesn’t showcase a love story but a new-age relationship between Shahid and Kiara. Even the choreography is contemporary. We are shooting on a club set in Film City. We also filmed at a parking lot on Sunday to give the video an underground kind of a feel.” He further stated that Shahid looks like a rockstar in the song and Kiara is a fabulous dancer.

Talking about being a part of the song, Kiara told the Tabloid, “I know the pressure one goes through when a classic song is recreated. There will be comparisons. This could be my ode to Prabhu sir, I am a huge fan. We all know Shahid is a great dancer, I was nervous about matching up to his skills, but he was super fun to work with. We were in sync from the word go.”

We are now eagerly waiting for the song to be out or should we say we can’t take it easy.