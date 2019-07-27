Ranjini Maitra July 27 2019, 11.40 am July 27 2019, 11.40 am

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput together are too much good looks, right? They make heads turn whenever they appear together. The magic is not just limited to their occasional spottings anymore, now. Mira, who earlier made her acting debut with a TV commercial, first appeared on the cover of Hello magazine in November 2017. She and Shahid were a fiery sight together, indeed. This time around, they are oozing charm on the cover of Vogue Wedding Book!

Shahid and Mira, like true sweethearts, are twinning in black as they pose with much glam. While Shahid is wearing a black jacket with intricate stitchwork all over, Mira is seen donning a lehenga with small flora motifs through the body. She completes her look with a piece of heavy floral necklace, seamlessly smokey eyes and nude lips.

View this post on Instagram En Vogue A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 26, 2019 at 9:08pm PDT

Given that Mira is short of neither beauty nor talent, many have also wondered whether she plans to make a career in Bollywood. Rumours were further fueled after her first TV commercial, wherein she endorsed a popular baby care brand, was appreciated. However, it doesn't look like she has similar plans, at least in the near future.

"The reason why I decided to be a part of an ad was because of the nature of the brand and the campaign. It was also a cause, which is very close to my heart. I have gone through two pregnancies and I know exactly how a mother feels. It was more about being on the same page rather than doing something for the heck of it. I don't think I will ever do anything for the heck of it," she told a news channel in an earlier interview.