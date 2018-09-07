Bollywood Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput name their baby boy 'beautifully' Prajakta Ajgaonkar September 07 2018, 3.29 pm September 07 2018, 3.29 pm

Finally, the moment has arrived as Shahid Kapoor has announced the name of his newborn. The name is Zain, and in Arabic it denotes grace and beauty. Well, that’s one thoughtful name alright! Where the world sat guessing as to will it be the initials of Shahid and Mira, like their first born Misha, the couple has just sprung a surprise by choosing a name that doesn’t’ combine their initials.

On Wednesday night, Mira Rajput was blessed with the baby at Hinduja Hospital. Ever since, congratulations have been pouring in aplenty for the couple, who have now completed their family with Misha and Zain. Daddy Shahid has been spotted making hospital visits in the mornings to check up on his newborn and wife Mira.

Now that the name is here, the next step is obviously to see a glimpse of the little one. We aree all growing impatient to see him. While, Misha bears a striking resemblance to mom Mira, we wonder if the boy resembles daddy Shahid. It would be pretty interesting right?!

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 21, 2018 at 11:23pm PDT

Speaking of Shahid Kapoor’s work commitments, the actor is busy with the promotions of his soon-to-release flick Batti Gul Meter Chalu which will hit the big screens on September 21, 2018. Apart from that, he has the remake of South flick Arjun Reddy in his kitty.