Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain is now on social media, pic here

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are surely B-town’s favourite couple. In fact, at times their PDA gets so sweet that we bet every girl would envy how lucky Mira Rajput is. Right from sharing drool-worthy pictures of each other to walking hand-in-hand whenever papped in the city, the couple is sure to cut winners when it comes to flashing love. Earlier this year, Shahid and Mira were blessed with a baby boy, named Zain Kapoor. Zain is their second child after baby girl Misha.

Well, the world and also Shahid’s fans have, to date, not seen a clear picture of the newborn. Recently, Mira took to her Instagram and shared a crystal clear picture of the little guy and oh-boy he’s so chubby and cute. Shahid’s wifey Mira captioned the post as, "Hello World," where we see Zain soaked in the festive fever wearing a maroon coloured kurta and looking adorable to the T.

View this post on Instagram Only love 💕Happy Diwali! A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 7, 2018 at 7:03am PST

The couple has always been quite active on social media. It was just a few days ago that Mira showed to the world what a strong bond she and Shahid share with a kissing snap of the two. Love is in the air! We are simply loving Zain’s first proper debut on Instagram. Keep his pictures coming guys!