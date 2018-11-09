image
Saturday, November 10th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain is now on social media, pic here

Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain is now on social media, pic here

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 09 2018, 11.36 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentmira rajputMishaShahid KapoorZain Kapoor
nextSalman Khan to produce Jija Ji Aayush Sharma’s next as well?
ALSO READ

Happy Diwali 2018: Men, look no further than these festive looks

Janhvi Kapoor makes it to Ishaan Khatter's 'family only' birthday bash

Picture Alert! Misha just can't get enough of little brother Zain