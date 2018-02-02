Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira sizzle the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are a sight to behold, consistently giving fans couple goals. The good-looking couple made their first official public appearance together on the red carpet of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018. While they’ve been seen together on multiple occasions, this is only the second time the two are working together for a brand and they did not disappoint. The duo sizzled the red carpet with their chemistry.

For the last show, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput sashayed down the runway for designer Anita Dongre. Their first outing together was when Mira Rajput made her fashion debut on the covers of Hello! India Magazine’s November issue along with hubby Kapoor. The Delhi girl has transformed herself into a celebrated star within a short span of time. Be it a peacock blue Anita Dongre lehenga-choli on Diwali or a tangerine Swapnil Shinde, Mira has often made head turns.

😍 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor.fc) on Oct 19, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Shahid Kapoor is currently soaking in the success of Padmaavat which released on January 25. His role as Maharawal Ratan Singh has managed to impress both fans and critics. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor appreciated Mira’s support for him throughout the film’s journey. He spoke of Mira’s constant support through the duration of the film given that the character demanded so much from him as an actor. The film had an extensive share of trouble with fringe groups and delay in release. “It was a tiring journey and Mira has been a support system and like a wall for me. I couldn't have done it without her,” he said.

On the work front, Shahid has started prepping for his next, Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He has also reportedly hired a language coach to get the Gharwal accent right. The film is being produced by KriArj Entertainment and directed by Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame director Shree Narayan Singh.