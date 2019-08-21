Shahid Kapoor and Zain Kapoor look carbon-copy in this throwback collage, pic inside

Priyanka Kaul August 21 2019, 3.28 pm August 21 2019, 3.28 pm

Doe-shaped eyes, a surprised face, and innocence all over. The latest post by Shahid Kapoor is an adorable collage of him as a kid. And beside him is his young toddler, baby Zain. Sasha, on Tuesday, posted a picture of himself and Zain, caught in a similar-like expression. The caption too does complete justice to the picture as the two are looking alike. While Zain’s picture is a coloured one, Shahid’s is in monochrome. But despite it all, both the two look absolutely adorable munchkins

A look at the post yourself and you will find it hard to say who is the cuter one. Guess it won’t be surprising to see little Sasha taking over Bollywood with his drool-worthy looks a few years down the line. Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput were blessed with Zain, their second child, September last year. They also have an elder daughter, Misha (2).

View this post on Instagram Spot the difference #likefatherlikeson A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 20, 2019 at 5:39am PDT

Shahid has been quite vocal for his obvious love for Zain and his good looks. During the promotions of his latest movie Kabir Singh, he had appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show with Kiara Advani. He had said, "He is so good looking, I am fan-boying him all day."

For Shahid, Zain is a clear winner as he further added, “He is way better looking than me. He has got (features from) both of us (Mira and me). Because he is a boy and he was born with a lot of hair, everybody thinks he looks similar to me, but actually, I think his features are a lot more like Mira's. He has got sharper features which is nice for a boy and I think both of them are like a little bit of a mixture of both of us. But he is just really good looking."