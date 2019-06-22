Darshana Devi June 22 2019, 4.18 pm June 22 2019, 4.18 pm

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh just hit the theatres and is doing wonders for the actor. The film released on Friday, June 21 and has emerged as Shahid’s biggest opener after its first day of collections. Fans jammed the theatres in large numbers, thereby giving it a huge opening, with Rs 20 crore. Both Shahid and his co-star Kiara Advani, of late, have been attending series of interviews as part of their promotions for the film. During a recent chat with the media, Shahid was all praises for one of his industry colleagues. The latter happens to be another star with a gigantic fan base.

We’re talking about Varun Dhawan, who seems to be one of Shahid’s favourite actors on the block. During the interview, Shahid appreciated Varun’s ‘positivity’, by also calling him a ‘kid’ at the same time. “Varun Dhawan has great parents. I feel like his parents have given him some really good positive energy and it reflects in him every day. I think he is one of the most positive kids I’ve seen around,” said the Padmaavat actor to Zoom. Sure enough, it’s Varun’s childlike attitude which awes many and he’s indeed still a kid! It would be interesting to know his reaction to Shahid’s comments.

