Shahid Kapoor felt like an outsider on the sets of Padmaavat

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share a special bond with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Padmaavat was their third collaboration after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. So it is but natural that it will be difficult to be a part of this blockbuster entourage. And, Shahid Kapoor who essays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat felt like an outsider initially.

In an interview with DNA, he revealed, "I'm used to being the favourite of all my filmmakers. This was the first time that I was like an outsider. When you work with a team that has worked together, you are kind of an outsider and it takes time for you to break through that barrier."

He further added that he eventually had an amazing time and enjoyed being pushed to the limit by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "The best thing about Sanjay sir is that he is ruthless in his creative desire. He is extremely intuitive towards artistes and his craft. And he doesn't care whether it is 4 am or midnight, or whether it is 82 days or 100 days or what the cost of one day's shooting is or if someone is emotionally spent.”

The film is based on 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmaavat. After a lot of hue and cry the film finally hit the theatres on January 25 and has been having a successful turnover since then. Shahid Kapoor is being appreciated for his role of the Rajput king. And after so much of backlash the actor finally soaks in the first ‘happy Sunday’ after the release of his film and what better way than spending time with his ever-smiling daughter Misha.

Happy Sunday. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 27, 2018 at 8:00pm PST

On the work front, he has started prepping for his next, Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He has also reportedly hired a language coach to get the Gharwal accent right. The film is being produced by KriArj Entertainment and directed by Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame director Shree Narayan Singh.