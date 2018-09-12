image
Wednesday, September 12th 2018
English
Shahid Kapoor has a legit reason for missing Batti Gul promotions

Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor has a legit reason for missing Batti Gul promotions

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 12 2018, 4.49 pm
back
batti gul meter chaluBollywoodEntertainmentmira rajputMisha kapoorShahid KapoorZain Kapoor
nextRani Mukerji's fan moment with Aamir Khan: An unexpected Hichki
ALSO READ

Shahid Kapoor: Promotions ‘Gul’ and daddy duties ‘Chalu’

Why Batti Gul Meter Chalu director Shree Narayan Singh still doesn't own a house

Har Har Gange from Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Divine, peaceful and the pain of losing a loved one