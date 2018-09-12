Shahid Kapoor has a legit reason for missing Batti Gul promotions

Shahid Kapoor is over-the-moon since the arrival of his second baby, Zain Kapoor. Shahid and Mira are already parents to a baby girl named Misha, who is 2 now. The arrival of their second baby has completed the family.

The actor has been spending maximum time with his family right now as that is the need of the hour and he is unable to provide time for movie promotions. His movie, that also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is slated to release on Sept 21, but he has been unable to devote time to promote the movie in its entirety. Now, he has revealed the exact reason for his absence from promotions by means of a tweet.

The last few days have been tough. Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just 9 days to go for Batti Gul meter chalu to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 12, 2018

We pray for Misha’s speedy recovery and it’s sweet of him to put his daddy duties above everything else as he takes care of Misha and Zain. Even before Zain was born, Shahid had stuck to Mumbai promotions for a while as wifey Mira was to deliver the baby. So, he has always prioritised his familial and work commitments accordingly.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is helmed by Shree Narayan Singh and also stars Yami Gautam in a pivotal role. Apart from that, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.