image
Monday, September 17th 2018
English
Shahid Kapoor has gyaan for the young’uns into Instagram and selfies

Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor has gyaan for the young’uns into Instagram and selfies

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 17 2018, 5.08 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentInstagramSelfiesShahid Kapoor
nextSalman Khan working to launch another protege
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Shocker for me, says Jasleen’s father on her affair with Anup Jalota

Naina Banjare from Pataakha: This romantic track fails to strike a chord

Ganpati 2018: Ekta, Tusshar and Jeetendra bid farewell to Bappa