Shahid Kapoor has gyaan for the young’uns into Instagram and selfies

Actor Shahid Kapoor is pretty active on most social media platforms though he is of the opinion that too much of anything is not good. Citing the example of social media itself, the man says that today’s young generation breathes to live on social media and are more into enhancing their looks and lifestyles for the medium.

At the India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2018, Shahid said, “Now a lot of kids are focusing on how they look and spending a lot of time on it. We all are human beings, everybody wants to get dressed down. It is okay to wake up looking groggy. One should understand what matters the most. There is more to life than Instagram and selfies. People should take out time for the things which are far more important than just looks.” Point to be noted!

He further spoke about the recent happenings in his life, as he embraced fatherhood for the second time. “There was a lot of pressure on me, as I was constantly thinking should I spend my nights at the hospital or should I go out for work. But, It was important for me to recognise what is important for me at this point of time. So, for me spending time with my family matters the most right now, my job being an actor and looking good and being presentable can wait for a few days,” says Shahid.

Shahid and Mira were blessed with a baby boy on September 5 this year and they already have a girl named Misha, aged 2. Workwise, he will be seen in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.