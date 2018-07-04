Shahid Kapoor has his eyes on his angel Misha, and we have ours on this adorable picture!

Ever since Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput, he has been a loving husband, always making his ladylove feel special. Over the last years and ever since the couple welcomed their little princess Misha, their love has only got stronger. Mira and Shahid often share images of them spending time with Mira and it’s nothing short of adorable.

Bliss. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:30am PDT

Misha is being pampered endlessly and we love how the couple captures every special moment spent with her and shares it with fans. On Wednesday, the doting daddy shared a cute picture in which he is seen holding Misha in his arms and lovingly looking at her and as the father has his eyes on the daughter, we have our eyes on the picture because it’s too adorable.

It is indeed a blissful picture. The happiness of this little family is about to increase as the couple are expecting their second child in September this year.

Workwise, Shahid will be seen in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu next which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in it. He will soon begin training for Arjun Reddy remake, which also features Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria.