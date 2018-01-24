Shahid Kapoor hires language coach for Batti Gul Meter Chalu

After the controversial movie Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor has plunged into his upcoming project Batti Gul Meter Chalu. While Ranveer Singh his brushing up on his rapping skills for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Shahid is acing the Garhwali accent. Following the suit of Hrithik Roshan, Maharawal Kapoor has also reportedly hired a language coach from Uttarakhand. The actor who is known to perfect his role, is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming project. Shahid will be seen playing the role of a local lawyer.

The producer of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Prernaa Arora said, “I’ve very rarely seen such passion and dedication in any actor. Shahid Kapoor is completely involved in getting his character right. He is getting the clothes, the body language and the spoken language right. He has hired a coach to learn the local language. It’s very inspiring for a relatively new producer like me to work with an actor so focused. I am enjoying the experience of working with Shahid Kapoor.”

The film is set to go on floors from February 9 and will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh. This will be his second directorial after Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film will be largely shot in North India including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Tehri, Mussoorie and Nainital. The director in an interview said, "The film will take off on a cool note but will become more intense post-interval with heavyweight performances and Shahid having several confrontation scenes."

Talking about the storyline, the filmmaker said, "The film touches upon two aspects — first, the significance of electricity and life without it and second, what happens to a common man when he is faced with humungous bills."

The film will also star Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The makers are eyeing an August release.