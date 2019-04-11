image
Kabir Singh: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day, says Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor reveals that he had to bathe for two hours post Kabir Singh shoot to get rid of cigarette smell.

