Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Nikita Thakkar April 11 2019, 10.29 am April 11 2019, 10.29 am

Smoking is injurious to health. We read this disclaimer in every film. But then what do you do when your character requires you to smoke? You do it! That's part of the job. Shahid Kapoor did it too. The Udta Punjab star will soon be seen in a film titled Kabir Singh, an official Hindi remake of Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. Both films are directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is a story of a medical student whose anger cannot be tamed because he suffered separation from his girlfriend. The teaser was released recently and we saw Shahid going all out for his role. Smoking, drinking, swearing; Kabir Singh does it all. But does Shahid smoke in real-life? The answer is no.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Shahid said, "I don’t endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn’t easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children." Shahid is a father to two kids, Misha and Zian, and obviously, he cannot show up home smelling that of cigarette smoke. This also tells us how good a father he is. Things you do for paapi pet and children. :P

For all those who missed the teaser, here it is:

Kabir Singh, bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Kishan Kumar and Ashwini Varde will see Kiara Advani as the female lead. The teaser reminds us of Shahid's Udta Punjab days where he played a wild and addicted musician. Although Tommy from Udta Punjab was another high, we like Kabir Singh's rawness better!

The film will release on June 21, 2019.