Priyanka Kaul June 18 2019, 9.56 pm June 18 2019, 9.56 pm

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming Kabir Singh will see him play a high functioning alcoholic. The actor had said that he will be unemployed after this movie. According to a quote in Pinkvilla, “I am unemployed right now because I don’t have a film and it does suck because I want to know what I am doing next! I do have too many things to do even when I am not working, so there is always something to do.”

However, there’s a buzz that the actor has been in talks with Nikkhil Advani for an upcoming project for a few months now. The genre will be drama and Shahid has liked the idea. A source said, “Shahid has been in talks with Nikkhil Advani for a film for the last few months. Both Nikkhil and Shahid have been sitting together on meetings and deciding how the script can be bettered. It's again in the drama space and Shahid has really liked the idea. He has already given his verbal nod to the film but is yet to sign on the dotted line. If everything goes well, he will begin Nikkhil's film after Kabir Singh. He also plans to take a small family trip in between.”

The same source revealed that filmmaker Nikkhil has been working on various good scripts and has already signed Kiara Advani for a project. It said, “He's also signed Shahid's co-star Kiara Advani for another production venture - Indoo Ki Jawaani. Now, this untitled movie starring Shahid will be helmed by Lucknow Central director Ranjit Tiwari. Not much is known about the film since the team is carefully keeping the concept under wraps."

If all this is true, it’s good news for Shahid Kapoor. And of course, his fans too will get to see another power packed performance by the actor.