Shahid Kapoor invests in a new property and the cost of his investment will make you faint!

Thanks to the ‘hit’ status of his last release Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor has once again proved to be a bankable actor. He is rejoicing the success of his film while he is also awaiting the birth of his second child. Definitely, with more than one reasons to celebrate, Shahid Kapoor is on cloud nine. Further, the actor has also purchased a lavish new property.

Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor have invested in a new home in Mumbai’s Worli area and the price of this property will make your jaws drop. Shahid and Mira’s new home is worth Rs 55.60 crore. As per reports, Shahid’s new house is located on the 42nd-43rd floors of Tower B of Three Sixty West, and the portions of the two floors measure 427.98 square metre and 300.48 sq m, including a balcony spanning 40.88 sq m. The total area adds up to 801.30 sq m, or 8,625 sq ft. The building is currently under construction. The Batti Gul meter Chalu star also paid Rs 2.91 crore as the stamp duty to the government for its registration.

Shahid’s new address in Worli has a Bollywood touch to it as many leading stars of Bollywood like Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan have purchased an apartment in the same tower for Rs 27.94 crore and Rs 41.14 crore respectively, as per reports.

The actor currently stays in Mumbai’s Juhu area has a sea facing ground floor apartment. Shahid shares this address with his Kismat Konnection leading lady Vidya Balan who resides on the second floor of the same complex.