home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Shahid Kapoor is completely FIDA on wifey Mira Rajput's first commercial

Shahid Kapoor is completely FIDA on wifey Mira Rajput's first commercial

First published: August 07, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Updated: August 07, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Ever since Mira Rajput became Mrs Kapoor, there have been a lot of speculations about her entry in Bollywood. But proving all those reports wrong, Mira chose to become a mother first and then embark on her journey as an actor. But well, finally she has shown us her acting prowess in a commercial for a leading beauty brand.

Mira talks about pregnancy glow and motherhood in this commercial and looks radiant in a black deep-neck dress.

Being a mother doesn’t mean you stop being yourself right? I took the #Olay #SkinTransformation #28Daychallenge Here’s my #Reborn story.. what’s yours? @olayindia

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

What calls for attention though is hubby Shahid Kapoor's comment on Mira's post. He seems to be completely smitten by his lady love as he calls her a total stunner.

Now that's what we call being a supportive husband.

Shahid and Mira are soon to become parents for the second time. Baby Misha will be the elder sister and we can't contain our excitement.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #Entertainment #Instagram #mira rajput #Misha kapoor #pregnancy #Shahid Kapoor

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All