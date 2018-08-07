Shahid Kapoor is completely FIDA on wifey Mira Rajput's first commercial

Ever since Mira Rajput became Mrs Kapoor, there have been a lot of speculations about her entry in Bollywood. But proving all those reports wrong, Mira chose to become a mother first and then embark on her journey as an actor. But well, finally she has shown us her acting prowess in a commercial for a leading beauty brand.

Mira talks about pregnancy glow and motherhood in this commercial and looks radiant in a black deep-neck dress.

What calls for attention though is hubby Shahid Kapoor's comment on Mira's post. He seems to be completely smitten by his lady love as he calls her a total stunner.

Now that's what we call being a supportive husband.

Shahid and Mira are soon to become parents for the second time. Baby Misha will be the elder sister and we can't contain our excitement.